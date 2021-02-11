1. Nelson Mandela was the president of South Africa from 1994-1999. He was the first black president of South Africa, and the first president to be elected in a fully representative election.
2. Mandela’s government focused on destroying the Apartheid government in the country, which had focused on racial segregation enforced by the law.
3. In the 1950s, he was elected leader of the youth wing of the African National Congress (ANC) liberation movement. When the government prohibited the ANC for racial reasons, Mandela organized a secret military movement. He had previously been involved in peaceful protests but when they were met with violence from the government he went on to support an armed movement.
4. Mandela was imprisoned from 1962-1990 for treason and conspiracy against the government. He was sentenced to life in prison, but was released early when the ANC became legal again.
5. Mandela received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for peacefully destroying the Apartheid regime and laying the foundation for democracy. In addition to the Nobel Piece Prize, he won over 250 other awards.
Source: Do Something^p