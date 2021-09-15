1. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.
2. The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson. It was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.
3. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.
4. The day of Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
5. The Law Library of Congress has compiled guides to commemorative observations, including a comprehensive inventory of the Public Laws, Presidential Proclamations and congressional resolutions related to National Hispanic Heritage Month.
