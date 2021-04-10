1. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and consort of Queen Elizabeth II, was born at the summer retreat of the Greek royal family, Mon Repos, on the island of Corfu off the west coast of Greece, in 1921. At the time, Greece was still using the Julian calendar (and wouldn’t adopt the Gregorian calendar until 1923). The difference between the two means that in his home country he was actually born on May 28, not June 10, 1921.
2. The Greco-Turkish War of 1919–22 eventually led to the abdication of Philip’s uncle, Constantine I, and forced his family into exile while Philip was still an infant. Through his family’s connections to the Mountbatten dynasty in England, a British vessel — the HMS Calypso — was sent to Greece to evacuate the family, with Philip reportedly carried from the country in a wooden fruit crate. They eventually settled in France, and the young prince grew up in Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris, with his aunt, Marie Bonaparte, Princess George of Greece and Denmark.
3. In 1947, Philip began using the surname Mountbatten (his mother’s surname), but before then — if he had a surname, which isn’t always guaranteed among royals — he would have gone by his father’s family’s name: Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.
4. In 1930, Philip’s mother, Princess Alice, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
5. After his school studies were over, Philip enrolled as a naval cadet at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth. During a royal visit to Dartmouth in 1939, Queen Elizabeth (the present queen’s mother, the wife of George VI) asked if Philip would chaperone her two young daughters, princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, for the duration of the visit. Philip and Elizabeth had first met at a wedding in 1934, but after this — their first official meeting — the pair began exchanging letters, and a romance quickly bloomed.
Source: Mental Floss