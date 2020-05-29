1. Your gallbladder serves as a storage pouch, holding the bile that helps with digestion until it is actually needed.
2. Gallstones are formed mostly from hardened cholesterol.
3. A low-cholesterol and low-fat diet is best for a healthy gallbladder.
4. A diet good for your heart is good for your gallbladder, too. That means a diet with some healthy monounsaturated fats, such as those in nuts, avocados, seeds, olives, peanut butter, and the oils from these products. Polyunsaturated fats should be part of that balanced diet, too, and are found in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and vegetable oils.
5. Rapid weight loss could cause gallstones.