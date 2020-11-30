1. Winston Churchill’s mother was an American. In the late 19th century, it was rather common for British aristocrats to marry U.S. heiresses. One such relationship matched Lord Randolph Churchill, the third son of the seventh Duke of Marlborough, with Jennie Jerome, the Brooklyn-born daughter of a wealthy financier. The couple had two children together: Winston in 1874 and Jack in 1880.
2. Churchill almost didn’t make it into military school. As a student, Churchill performed poorly in virtually every subject except history and English composition. He was particularly inept at foreign languages.
3. Churchill was no fan of Gandhi. Throughout much of his life, Churchill opposed any form of autonomy for India. He reserved particular dislike for Mohandas Gandhi, at one point calling him “a seditious Middle Temple lawyer now posing as a fakir of a type well known in the East.”
4. Churchill was voted out of office before World War II’s end. In July 1945, after Germany had surrendered but not Japan, Britain held its first general election in a decade. To the surprise of many, Churchill’s Conservative Party lost in a landslide, having been successfully portrayed by the Labour Party as anti-worker and anti-welfare.
5. Churchill was an award-winning author. In 1953, while serving his second term as prime minister, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature for “his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values.”
Source: history.com