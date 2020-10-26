1. The word “pumpkin” showed up for the first time in the fairy tale Cinderella. A French explorer in 1584 first called them “gros melons,” which was translated into English as “pompions,” according to history. It wasn’t until the 17th century that they were first referred to as pumpkins.
2. The original jack-o’-lanterns were made with turnips and potatoes by the Irish. In England, they used large beets and lit them with embers to ward off evil spirits. Irish immigrants brought their customs to America, but found that pumpkins were much easier to carve.
3. Each pumpkin has about 500 seeds. They take between 90 and 120 days to grow, which is why it’s recommended to plant them between May and July. High in iron, they can be roasted to eat. The flowers that grow on pumpkin vines are also edible.
4. There are more than 45 different varieties of pumpkin. They range in color like red, yellow, and green, and have names like Hooligan, Cotton Candy, and Orange Smoothie.
5. Pumpkin pie isn’t America’s favorite. According to a survey by the American Pie Council, it’s apple — 19% of Americans say it’s their pie of choice. Pumpkin is in second place with a respectable 13%.
Source: goodhousekeeping.com