1. There are thousands of types of peppers, but the ones you know are all from the same species.
2. Chili peppers are believed to be one of the first plants to have been domesticated.
3. Some parts of the pepper are hotter than others. The part of the pepper closest to the stem is usually the hotter part because it has the highest concentration of capsaicin.
4. While capsaicin may burn and irritate the flesh of mammals, birds are completely immune to its effects.
5. All colors of bell peppers are actually the same fruit in varying levels of maturity. They can even be purple in color.
— Mental Floss