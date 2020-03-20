1. The American horseshoe crab is a common sight on Florida’s beaches.
2. Horseshoe crabs are “living fossils” meaning they have existed nearly unchanged for at least 445 million years, well before even dinosaurs existed.
3. Horseshoe crabs are not actually crabs at all, they are much more closely related to spiders and other arachnids than they are to crabs or lobsters.
4. There are four species of horseshoe crabs still around today. Only one species, Limulus polyphemus, is found in North America along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts from Maine to Mexico. The other three species are found in Southeast Asia.
5. Some people think horseshoe crabs are dangerous animals because they have sharp tails, but they are totally harmless.