1. The Paso Fino’s origins go back to the Spanish conquistadors, but it is popular in many other countries.
2. It was bred from two types of Spanish horses — Andalusians and Spanish Jennets — and the North African Barb, or Berber horse.
3. Known for its alluring gaits and rapid leg action, this breed has become extremely popular in Latin America.
4. The Paso Fino’s character is of a very kind and gentle in temperament, as well as typically being very loyal and loving toward their masters.
5. The Paso Fino is used in many disciplines, including showing. It is especially popular for trail riding.
— Horsey Hooves