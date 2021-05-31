1. Writer A.A. Milne gave his son a stuffed teddy bear for his first birthday that he had bought in Harrods Department Store in London. The bear was originally named Edward, but it was changed to Winnie after Milne took his son Christopher Robin Milne to London Zoo, where a famous black bear called Winnie lived.
2. Pooh was a name given to a swan that Christopher Robin Milne and his father saw on their vacation in West Sussex, England. Christopher Robin would feed the swan every morning they were away and this inspired A.A Milne to create the name Winnie-The-Pooh.
3. The first collection of stories to feature Winnie The Pooh was written by A.A Milne in 1926. The book was titled Winnie-The-Pooh. In 1928, this was followed by his next series titled The House at Pooh Corner.
4. Hundred Acre Wood is where the character of Winnie The Pooh and his friends live and this is a real location that is based in East Sussex, England.
5. Winnie The Pooh is known to wear his iconic red t-shirt, but he wasn’t always so well dressed. In 1930, Stephen Slesinger acquired all rights of Winnie The Pooh, for use in the US and Canada from A.A Milne. In 1932, the first color drawing by Slesinger was seen by the public and this is where Pooh’s iconic red t-shirt came from.
source: thefactsite.com