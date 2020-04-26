1. The spurs John Wilkes Booth was wearing when he assassinated Lincoln were the same ones Junius Brutus Booth had lent to Edwin Booth for Edwin’s first stage appearance as an actor.
2. John Wilkes Booth was his father’s favorite child (out of 10 children), according to his brother, Edwin.
3. Actor Junius Booth, Jr. learned his brother had shot President Lincoln in the middle of his performance at Cincinnati’s Pike Opera House.
4. Thomas “Boston” Corbett, the man who fatally shot John Wilkes Booth, received $1,653.84 as his share of the reward money in Booth’s capture, even though he disobeyed the order to bring Booth in alive.
5. During the Civil War, John Wilkes Booth smuggled quinine, an important anti-malaria drug, to the south.
Source: ironbrigader.com