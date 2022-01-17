1. The Peace Corps, which partners with communities abroad to develop sustainable solutions for the world's most pressing challenges, was officially established March 1, 1961.
2. The Peace Corps has served more than 240,000 Americans.
3. More than 140 host countries have been served to date.
4. More than 7,300 volunteers and trainees are involved in the program; 65% of them are female. Due to COVID-19, all volunteers returned to the United States in March 2020.
5. 45% of the volunteers serve in Africa and 42% of the volunteers serve in education.
