1. Possessing a vast store of knowledge is just half of the battle at Jeopardy! Contestants also need to know the nuances of buzzing in. They’re only allowed to hit the buzzer after Alex finishes reading the question, and there’s an indicator light that tells them when it’s safe.
2. On April 1st, 1997, Alex Trebek and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak switched hosting gigs as part of an April Fools’ Day lineup. The April Fools’ Day switcheroo the hosts pulled makes sense since the shows, both created by Merv Griffin, are “sisters.” And there have been some lucky contestants who’ve had the chance to compete on both.
3. Occasionally, all three contestants wager everything in Final Jeopardy and end up losing it all. In the rare case that it happens, there is no winner. Three new contestants are then chosen for the next game. The last time this happened was in 2016.
4. The lowest score in Jeopardy! history is -$6,800. The record was attained by Stephanie Hull, who chalked up her lackluster performance to other players getting the Daily Doubles, and her own incorrect answers to $2000 questions, which she chose in an attempt to close the gap. Fellow contestant Brad also ended in the negatives, so only one person went into Final Jeopardy during Hull’s game—the first time that had ever happened.
5. During his stint on Celebrity Jeopardy!, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer hit -$4600 during the Double Jeopardy round. Because it was all to benefit charity, Trebek—and, OK, probably the show’s producers—graciously wiped out the debt and spotted Blitzer $1000 so he could participate in Final Jeopardy.
