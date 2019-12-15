1. Fruitcake dates back to at least Roman times. The Romans mixed pine nuts, barley mash, pomegranate seeds, raisins and honeyed wine and shaped it into a cake they called “satura.”
2. Fruitcake can age 25 years and still be eaten, as long as it contains the proper preservatives and is stored in an airtight container, according to the Christian Science Monitor.
3. Johnny Carson is widely credited with giving fruitcake a bad rap in December 1985 when he quipped on The Tonight Show, “The worst Christmas gift is fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”
4. A pineapple fruitcake was brought along on the Apollo 11 space mission. The fruitcake is currently on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., because, according to the museum’s website, “As it was not consumed during the mission it was returned to earth…”
5. It wasn’t until the 16th century that fruitcake really started to become a thing. In his 2002 article “A Short History of Fruitcake” for the Village Voice, Robert Sietsema blamed “the fruitcake plague” on inexpensive sugar that came to Europe from the colonies in the 1500s.
Source: mentalfloss.com