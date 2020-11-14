1. Birds are the only animals with feathers. Other creatures may fly (bats), lay eggs (lizards) and build nests (squirrels) like birds, but none are feathered. In that way, birds are unique.
2. Scientists now believe that most dinosaurs also had feathers (or at least feathery fluff) including, if you can picture it, Tyrannosaurus rex. That means birds are actually modern-day dinosaurs.
3. In general, small songbirds sport between 1,500 and 3,000 feathers, eagles and birds of prey have 5,000 to 8,000, and swans wear as many as 25,000. Hummingbirds have the fewest feathers at 1,000, while penguins have perhaps the densest (warmest) feather coat with about 100 feathers per square inch.
4. Feathers can weigh more than a bird’s skeleton. That’s particularly true for flying birds, which have the lightest (mostly hollow) bones to keep them airborne.
5. Think of plumage as a multifunctional suit — a sort of rain coat, sunscreen, winter jacket, armor and fashion statement all in Tone. Feathers not only protect birds from the elements, thorns and insects, but they also repel water, provide camouflage and help birds attract mates with sexy, showy plume displays.
Source: Treehugger