1. Noah Webster wrote America’s first bestseller — and it wasn’t a dictionary. Webster is best remembered for 1828’s An American Dictionary of the English Language, but Webster’s most commercially successful work was a 120-page speller first published in 1783.It was the first volume of a collection of textbooks formally titled “A Grammatical Institute of the English Language.”
2. Noah Webster founded New York City’s first daily newspaper. Webster launched The American Minerva, named for the Roman goddess of wisdom, on December 9, 1793. Webster served as the paper’s editor until 1803.
3. Webster opposed the Bill of Rights. Like many Federalists, Webster was convinced that, as a democratically governed country, America had no need for a Bill of Rights. He believed attaching inalienable rights to a constitution was “absurd” because such documents would necessarily evolve over time.
4. Webster was raised in a deeply religious household, and sometime around 1808, he became what we would now call a born-again Christian. Over the years, he developed an aversion to the King James Bible, which he considered archaic, grammatically subpar, and, well, dirty.
5. Webster helped establish U.S. copyright law. After America had won independence from Britain and was no longer subject to British laws, America had no federal copyright law, so to protect his work, Webster traveled from state to state advocating for copyright legislation.