1. Noah Webster wrote America’s first bestseller — and it wasn’t a dictionary. Webster is best remembered for 1828’s An American Dictionary of the English Language, but Webster’s most commercially successful work was a 120-page speller first published in 1783.It was the first volume of a collection of textbooks formally titled “A Grammatical Institute of the English Language.”

2. Noah Webster founded New York City’s first daily newspaper. Webster launched The American Minerva, named for the Roman goddess of wisdom, on December 9, 1793. Webster served as the paper’s editor until 1803.

