1. Bison are the largest mammal in North America. Male bison (called bulls) weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand 6 feet tall, while females (called cows) weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height of 4-5 feet. Bison calves weigh 30–70 pounds at birth.
2. Since the late 19th century, [the Department of the] Interior has been the primary national conservation steward of the bison. Public lands managed by Interior support 17 bison herds — or approximately 10,000 bison — in 12 states, including Alaska.
3. While bison and buffalo are used interchangeably, in North America the scientific name is bison.
4.Yellowstone National Park is the only place in the U.S. where bison have continuously lived since prehistoric times.
5. Bison calves tend to be born from late March through May and are orange-red in color, earning them the nickname “red dogs.”
— National Park Service