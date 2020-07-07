1. The monocle, or single lens eyeglass, was introduced in the 18th century. It attained its greatest popularity in 19th-century Europe as an emblem of aristocratic arrogance.
2. The monocle was first developed in Germany during the 1700s.
3. Often carried purely for dramatic effect, the monocle was usually worn around the neck on a string, ribbon, or chain, and used to peer down on others with an air of superiority, and when placed on the eye, a person was forced to squint in an awkward manner to hold it in place.
4. The monocle was never regarded as an effective solution for people’s vision problems and was only rarely fitted with a real corrective lens.
5. Monocles fell out of favor in much of western Europe and the United States during World War I (1914–18) when they became associated with enemy German military officers who were often depicted wearing them.
Source: encyclopedia.com