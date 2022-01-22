1. The Alexander Archipelago wolf is found in Archipelago group of Islands (1100 in number) located in Southeast Alaska.
2. In 1993, a petition was filed about Alexander Archipelago wolf as being threatened to being extinct under the US Endangered Species Act. In March 2014, further research over the years lead to EPA deciding to perform a ‘status review’ to decide if the Alexander Archipelago was threatened or endangered.
3. Alexander Archipelago wolf was determined as a unique subspecies of the Northwestern wolf, due to its common cranial characteristics. It was recently suggested by the taxonomists that they may have originated from another subspecies which is known as C. I. nubilis.
4. Using Mitochondrial DNA, it was studied that the wolves native to coastal Southwest Alaska are genetically different from the inland gray wolves.
5. The Alexander Archipelago wolf is considered one of the world’s rarest wolves and the islands that are in Tongass national forest are their only home which is in the United states.
