1. The meniscus is cartilage in the knee joint. You have two in each knee. They provide protection and cushioning that keeps the bones in the joint from rubbing together.
2. Anyone can tear a meniscus. However, people who play sports are more at risk. Twisting the knee the wrong way can result in a meniscus tear.
3. Most tears occur in the right knee.
4. About 70 to 80% of people who tear their meniscus are male.
5. A torn meniscus might not require surgery. The outer part of the meniscus sometimes heals itself. This is most likely to happen if the tear in this outer area is small.
Source: Health Grades