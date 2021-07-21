1. Slugs can reach ¼ inch to 10 inches in length, depending on the species.
2. Slugs can be whitish yellow, grey, brownish or black colored. The body of a slug is often covered with various dark markings.
3. Slugs don’t have teeth. Instead, they have an organ called radula composed of a thousand miniature protrusions that facilitate grinding of food.
4. A slug has two pairs of retractable tentacles on top of the head (they can be shortened). Light-sensitive eye spots are located on top of the long tentacles. Sense of touch and smell are located on the short tentacles. Each lost tentacle can be regenerated.
5. Unlike snails, slugs don’t have shell. Their entire body is one strong, muscular foot covered in slime that facilitates movement on the ground and prevents injuries. Slugs can safely move across rocks and other sharp objects including the blade of a razor.
Source: softschools.com