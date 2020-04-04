1. When a Vegas hotel tried to kick Howard Hughes out, he bought the place. Hughes decided to move to Las Vegas in late 1966, arriving by private train car and taking up residence on the top floor of the Desert Inn. When the hotel’s owner tried to evict Hughes and his staff, who didn’t gamble, in order to free up rooms for high-roller guests, Hughes decided to buy the place (technically, he purchased a long-term lease), for $13 million.
2. A planned Hughes autobiography turned out to be a hoax. In December 1971, McGraw-Hill, a New York City publishing company, announced it would publish Hughes’ autobiography, with excerpts slated to appear in Life magazine. In January 1972, the reclusive mogul, then residing at a hotel in the Bahamas, held a press conference and said the autobiography was made up.
3. Hughes started his movie career as a producer on the 1926 film “Swell Hogan,” which turned out to be so terrible it never made it into theaters. However, he soon had a box-office success with 1927’s “Two Arabian Knights,” which earned an Academy Award for best comedy direction.
4. During the 1930s, Hughes began to seriously pursue his passion for flying, establishing Hughes Aircraft Company in 1932 and setting a series of aviation records. In 1935, he broke the record for flying a plane over land, traveling 352 miles per hour near Santa Ana, California.
5. Hughes' famous Spruce Goose aircraft was flown only once, on Nov. 2, 1947. It is now housed at an aviation museum in McMinnville, Oregon.
