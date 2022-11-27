1. In 2015, Snoopy received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Appropriately, it’s located right next to Charles Schulz’s.
2. In 2016, the Snoopy Museum Tokyo opened in Japan — a first for the country. However, in 2018, the museum closed to make room for a bigger one. In December 2019, the museum reopened, but in Minamimachida Grandberry Park in Machida-city, Tokyo.
3. Since the late ‘60s, Snoopy and NASA have been linked. Every year, astronauts give out the Silver Snoopy Award to deserving NASA employees, and Snoopy is NASA’s official safety mascot.
4. In 1975, Schulz introduced Snoopy’s siblings: Spike, Belle, Marbles, “Ugly” Olaf and Andy. Later on, it was revealed that Snoopy had two more siblings: Molly and Rover.
5. On Oct. 4, 1950, Snoopy made his debut in Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, just two days after the strip’s launch. The black-and-white beagle didn’t have a name until more than a month later.