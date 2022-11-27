1. In 2015, Snoopy received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Appropriately, it’s located right next to Charles Schulz’s.

2. In 2016, the Snoopy Museum Tokyo opened in Japan — a first for the country. However, in 2018, the museum closed to make room for a bigger one. In December 2019, the museum reopened, but in Minamimachida Grandberry Park in Machida-city, Tokyo.

