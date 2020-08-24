1. It’s generally accepted that the devastating eruption of Vesuvius happened in 79 AD. For a long time, it was believed that the date of the disaster was August 24th, based on a written record made by Pliny the Younger – a Roman writer who witnessed the event from across the Bay of Naples. But archaeologists have found that the clothing and food preserved in the ash suggest a colder season, possibly October or November.
2. Pompeii remained undiscovered for 1,500 years. The city was unearthed by accident during the digging of a water tunnel in 1599. Real excavation didn’t begin until the 1700s.
3. Vesuvius will erupt again. Its most recent eruption was in 1944, killing 26 people. Nowadays, the Italian authorities are constantly monitoring the volcano’s activity, and there are strict evacuation procedures in place – but no one knows for sure when they’ll be needed.
4. Researchers made plaster casts of the victims. As they were unearthing the city, archaeologists noticed that there were empty spaces in the ash layers, showing where there had once been human bodies. As they dug through the ash, they injected plaster into these voids, which solidified in the shape of the space. In this way, replicas were made of the positions people were in when they died.
5. The people of ancient Pompeii really were unlucky. On almost any other day, the prevailing wind would have blown the ash from Vesuvius away from them — but on the day of the eruption, it just so happened that the wind was blowing directly towards Pompeii.
