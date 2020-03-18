1. Your teeth are like your fingerprint: They’re uniquely yours.
2. About a third of each tooth is underneath your gums. This is why keeping your gums healthy is as important as making sure your teeth are well cared for.
3. Working from your front teeth to the back of your mouth, you have eight incisors (your front teeth), four canine teeth, eight premolars, and 12 molars.
4. Your enamel, the outermost layer of your teeth, is the hardest part of your body.
5. Yellow means decay; it’s not just a coffee stain.
— Healthline