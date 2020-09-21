1. The English word “pirate” is derived from the Latin term “pirata” which means sailor or sea robber and from the Greek word “peirates” which literally means “one who attacks ships.”
2. The spelling of the word wasn’t standardized until the eighteenth centuries and “pirrot,” “pyrate,” and “pyrat,” were commonly used until then.
3. The earliest documented instance of piracy was in the 14th century BC, when the Sea Peoples, a group of ocean raiders, attacked the ships of the Aegean and Mediterranean civilizations.
4. The most widely known and far-reaching pirates in medieval Europe were the Vikings, seaborne warriors from Scandinavia who raided and looted between the 8th and 12th centuries.
5. Many pirate communities operated as limited democracies, instituting a system of checks and balances similar to the one used by the present-day United States.
Source: factinate.com^p