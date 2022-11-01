1. Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is two days long. Dia de Muertos occurs over the course of two days, starting at midnight on Nov. 1, and ending Nov. 2. Modern observances of the tradition refer to Nov. 1 as Dia de Inocentes (“Day of the Innocents”) or Dia de Angelitos (“Day of the Little Angels”), honoring children and babies who were lost.

2. The Day of the Dead has roots in indigenous Aztec culture. Traditions like the ofrenda originated from the Aztec practices of honoring the dead by placing offerings at tree stumps.

