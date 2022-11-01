1. Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is two days long. Dia de Muertos occurs over the course of two days, starting at midnight on Nov. 1, and ending Nov. 2. Modern observances of the tradition refer to Nov. 1 as Dia de Inocentes (“Day of the Innocents”) or Dia de Angelitos (“Day of the Little Angels”), honoring children and babies who were lost.
2. The Day of the Dead has roots in indigenous Aztec culture. Traditions like the ofrenda originated from the Aztec practices of honoring the dead by placing offerings at tree stumps.
3. Day of the Dead is not sad, it’s a celebration. While a holiday focused on those who’ve passed away, Dia de Muertos is a joyful occasion. It’s a true celebration of life, marked by costumes and makeup, festive foods, parades, humor and decorative tributes to the dead.
4. The ofrenda (altar) honors the dead. Core to Día de Muertos is the ofrenda, or the altar created to honor the dead. A typical ofrenda is a table that’s adorned with traditional pastries and marigold petals, as well as items identified with the deceased, like photos or other personal items.
5. In addition to sugar skulls, another food special to Día de Muertos is pan de muertos, a bread that’s sprinkled with sugar and topped with bone-shaped decorations. Other popular Mexican dishes served for the occasion include tortilla soup, chalupas, tamales and caramel flan.