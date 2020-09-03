1. Basenjis are an ancient African breed known for their cat-like personalities and jackal-like appearance. Learn more about this clever breed and their unusual history.
2. Basenjis were bred for hunting. The canines were used for flushing animals out of hiding places and into hunter’s nets, and were also helpful in finding caches of eggs, pointing, and keeping villages rodent-free. Most dog breeds will hunt using either sight or smell, but basenjis use both sight and smell to find their prey.
3. In Kenya, the dogs are used to lure lions out of their caves. Masai hunters use about four of these dogs at a time to find lions and get them out in the open.
4. People of the Ituri rainforests called these dogs Basenchi, or “little bush thing.”
5. Basenjis are known for being a very quiet breed; because they have flat larynxes, the dogs cannot bark. When they do make noise, it sounds more like a yodel than a traditional bark.
