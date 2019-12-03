1. Studies show weightlifters are able to handle heavier weights in blue gyms.
2. In ancient Rome, blue was worn by the public servants, which marked the beginning of the idea for today’s police uniforms.
3. The color blue has a Biblical meaning symbolizing heavenly grace. The Virgin Mary is often depicted wearing blue clothing.
4. Blue is associated with air mail and the navy.
5. A survey has shown blue to be the best-selling colors in women’s sweaters because women think men like it.
