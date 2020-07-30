1. In the Ancient Near East, the chariot core was dominated by the elite warriors of the age.
2. The word chariot comes from the Latin ‘carrus’, which means wheeled vehicle. It had various uses, but in the Near East the chariot dominated the battlefield.
3. These vehicles first appeared in Mesopotamia around 3,000-2,500 BCE.
4. At first they were heavy and cumbersome, but as time passed they were designed with agility in mind, being made of light timber, plant fibers and leather. Design improvements were most noticeable during the Egyptian New Kingdom period, when the spoked wheel offered better control and turning.
5. The Egyptians included many magnificent chariots in their burials. While simple military vehicles were made of wood and leather, others were cast in gold.
Source: Some Interesting Facts