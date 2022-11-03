1. Hornets and yellowjackets are species of wasps common in North America that belong to one taxonomic family, called Vespidae (and bees are another insect entirely). Vespids are known for their caste systems (meaning they live in communities with a queen and workers), and all have wings that are able to fold in half.
2. Yellowjacket venom contains a pheromone that encourages other yellowjackets to attack. Yellowjackets are one of the most familiar and aggressive wasps in American backyards. They often nest in the ground and defend their turf at all costs.
3. Many wasps fend off predators with distinctive yellow and black bands on their abdomens, but this isn’t true of all species. Wasps sport a variety of colors, including red, blue, green, and orange. The steel blue cricket hunter, for instance, is a blue solitary wasp, while the cicada killer wasp is orange.
4. There are 4,932 known vespids, and not all of them are aggressive. Solitary wasps often live in individual nests in the ground and aren’t dangerous to humans unless provoked.
5. Wasps live on every continent except Antarctica. While wasps live in all of the world’s temperate regions, there has been at least one case of unusual transcontinental migration in recent years. Nests of the Asian giant hornet, native to East and South Asia, were found in the Pacific Northwest of North America in 2019, 2020, and again in 2021.