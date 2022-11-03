1. Hornets and yellowjackets are species of wasps common in North America that belong to one taxonomic family, called Vespidae (and bees are another insect entirely). Vespids are known for their caste systems (meaning they live in communities with a queen and workers), and all have wings that are able to fold in half.

2. Yellowjacket venom contains a pheromone that encourages other yellowjackets to attack. Yellowjackets are one of the most familiar and aggressive wasps in American backyards. They often nest in the ground and defend their turf at all costs.

