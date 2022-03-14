1. As a child, Albert Einstein was the king of throwing temper tantrums. The young genius had a habit of throwing objects whenever he was displeased; once, a frustrated Einstein even threw a chair at his teacher. The 5-year-old enjoyed bombarding his tutors and family members: His sister Maja, who was often conked in the head by Einstein’s fusillades, later quipped, “It takes a sound skull to be the sister of an intellectual.”
2. Albert Einstein did not struggle in school. The idea that Einstein had trouble in school is a myth. But that’s not to say he was a perfect student. Einstein hated rote learning and refused to study subjects that didn’t interest him.
3. On his 72nd birthday, Einstein was leaving an event held in his honor. As he was getting into his car, photographers asked him to smile for the camera. Einstein, however, was sick and tired of grinning for a photograph — he’d be doing it all evening — so he popped his tongue out instead. Einstein liked the photo so much, he put it on his greeting cards.
4. Einstein received countless letters from the public, but he always tried to answer mail sent by children. Einstein’s many correspondences with children — filled with charm and encouragement — are compiled in a book by Alice Calaprice called “Dear Professor Einstein.”
5. Having abandoned Germany in 1933 to avoid Nazi persecution, Einstein was sensitive of the racial discrimination he saw in the United States. He championed the rights of Black Americans and was a member of the NAACP. When the famed Black singer Marian Anderson came to perform at Princeton in 1937 and was denied a hotel room, Einstein invited her to stay in his home.
Source: mentalfloss.com