1. Agate earns its name from the River Achates (now called Drillo River) in Sicily, where it was said to be originally found.
2. There are evidences to prove that these gemstones were in use as back as 20000 BC to 16000 BC.
3. In the ancient days, it was believed that wearing agates made the wearer friendly, truthful and persuasive. In short, it was considered to broaden the perspective of life.
4. In Persian culture, the gemstone was considered effective in preventing storms. It was believed to relieve the wearer from thirst.
5. Agate is associated with certain curative properties as well. It is said to be effective for insomnia, allergies, skin diseases, stress and a lot more.
