1. The first known observation of Halley’s Comet took place in 239 B.C., according to the European Space Agency.
2. Halley’s Comet is named after English astronomer Edmond Halley, who examined reports of a comet approaching Earth in 1531, 1607 and 1682. He concluded that these three comets were actually the same comet returning over and over again, and predicted the comet would come again in 1758.
3. It will be many decades until Halley’s gets close to Earth again, but in the meantime you can see its remnants every year. The Orionid meteor shower, which is spawned by Halley’s fragments, occurs annually in October.
4. Another appearance of the comet in 1301 possibly inspired Italian painter Giotto’s rendering of the Star of Bethlehem in “The Adoration of the Magi,” according to the Britannica encyclopedia.
5. When Halley’s sweeps by Earth in 2061, the comet will be on the same side of the sun as Earth and will be much brighter than in 1986.
Source: space.com