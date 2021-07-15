1. Born in Arizona in 1946, Linda Ronstadt began performing with the Stone Poneys in the 1960s before finding success as a solo artist.
2. Her breakout 1974 album, Heart Like a Wheel, earned her the first of 12 Grammy Awards. She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.
3. One of Ronstadt’s early musical influences was the Mexican songs her father taught her and her siblings. Her mother played the ukulele and her father played the guitar. Following in her father’s footsteps, she learned to play guitar and performed with her brother and sister as a trio.
4. The singer was celebrated for her ability to adapt to a diverse range of styles, delivering albums that featured country, rock, jazz and Spanish-language classics.
5. In 2013, Ronstadt revealed that she could no longer sing because of the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
