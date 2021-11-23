1. Indian corn’s starchy kernels are not sweet like the corn on the cob we are used to eating. Instead these kernels are ground into flour, cornmeal or used for popping.
2. Indian corn was a food source not decoration for Native Americans. It was also grown and used for centuries in China, India and South America.
3. The beautiful multicolored ears of decorative Indian corn is a more recent attribute, resulting from more than 50 years of hybridizing.
4. Indian corn is used in a lot of fall decorations.
5. If growing your own, make sure to keep it separate from edible varieties or stagger harvest times so there is no risk of cross pollination, ruining the flavor of your sweet corn.
Source: melindamyers.com