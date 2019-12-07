1. Eggnog most likely originated in Medieval times. Most historians trace it back to posset, a hot milk-based drink that became popular as early as the 14th century.
2. George Washington had a (now-famous) super-boozy eggnog recipe. His recipe continues to circulate widely today.
3. Dwight Eisenhower was also a proponent of bozzy ‘nog.
4. The Eggnog Riot, aka The Grog Mutiny, was a Christmas soiree gone very wrong at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1826.
5. When Starbucks removed eggnog latte from its holiday menu, there was a flurry of complaints.
— Mental Floss