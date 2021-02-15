1. Galileo was a college dropout. He left the University of Pisa in 1585 without earning a degree. He returned in 1589 to teach mathematics.
2. Galileo didn’t invent the telescope — Dutch eyeglass maker Hans Lippershey is generally credited with its creation — but he was the first person to use the optical instrument to systematically study the heavens.
3. Galileo was sentenced to life in prison by the Roman Inquisition. After being found guilty of heresy, Galileo was forced to publicly repent and sentenced to life in prison.
4. Although Galileo was given life behind bars, his sentence soon was changed to house arrest. He lived out his final years in Arcetri, near Florence. Barred from seeing friends or publishing books, he nonetheless received visitors from around Europe, including philosopher Thomas Hobbes and poet John Milton.
5. In 1979, Pope John Paul II initiated an investigation into the Catholic Church’s condemnation of Galileo. Thirteen years later, and 359 years after Galileo was tried by the Inquisition, the pope officially closed the investigation and issued a formal apology in the case, acknowledging that errors were made by the judges during the trial.
Source: history.com