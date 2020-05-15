1. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, trepidation is a nervous or fearful feeling of uncertain agitation.
2. The word comes from the Latin verb trepidare, which means “to tremble.”
3. When it first appeared in English in the early 1600s, it meant “tremulous motion” or “tremor.”
4. Around the same time, English speakers also started using the “nervous agitation” sense of trepidation that we use today.
5, The first known use of trepidation was in 1605, in the meaning defined as “tremulous motion” or “tremor.”
— Merriam-Webster Dictionary