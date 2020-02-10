1. The oldest socks that have been discovered date to between 250 and 420 and feature split toes — meaning they were likely worn with sandals. Researchers found a red pair of woolen ancient slip-ons near the Nile River in Egypt, at the site of a long-gone Greek colony.
2. In their most basic sense, socks are helpful at protecting feet from the elements and wicking away sweat. Despite their somewhat gross use, historians say socks transformed from functional footwear to fashion symbols around 1000, in part because making comfortable socks was a time-consuming, intricate process. Nobles and kings alike sported knee-high stockings as a way to express their financial and class standing because, like many belongings, the silkier the material, the wealthier you were.
3. By 1589, socks were a regular necessity that took a while to make by hand. William Lee, an English clergyman, aimed to scale down the time per pair by creating the first stocking frame machine that year. Why Lee — who didn’t knit— went on to become a knitting engineer is credited to his wife. Lee’s stocking frame machine was able to knit eight times faster than hand-knitting, and though he had a revolutionary invention, he was too far ahead of his time to make it a profitable career.
4. The DuPont Company revealed the world’s first nylon stocking at the 1939 New York World’s Fair and American women fell in love with the stretch, comfort, and durability. But, when the U.S. entered World War II two years later, DuPont paused stocking production to create nylon parachutes, ropes, and cords for the war effort. Stockings became difficult to find, and a hosiery black market made nylons a high-priced luxury.
5. Albert Einstein is known for his eccentricities — like his flyaway hairstyle —but he also wasn’t a fan of wearing socks. Einstein didn’t see the logic in wearing both socks and shoes, especially if socks were going to eventually have holes. His theory on going sock-less was often discussed, like in this letter to wife Elsa: “Even on the most solemn occasions I got away without wearing socks and hid that lack of civilization in high boots.”
