1. Starfruit produces oblong fruit with 5 deep ridges. It looks like a star on the cross-section, hence the name “starfruit”. Fruit is light green or yellow colored and covered with smooth, waxy skin on the surface. It has crispy, juicy pulp and 10 to 12 light brown edible seed.
2. Starfruit is rich source of dietary fibers, vitamins C, B2, B6 and B9 and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, zinc and iron. 100g of fruit contain only 31 calories.
3. Entire fruit is edible. It has texture like grapes. Taste resembles a blend of pineapple, plum and lemon. There are two varieties of starfruit: sweet and tart. Tart variety is used as garnish and for the preparation of stews, curries, dishes made of poultry, fish and seafood. Sweet variety can be consumed fresh or it can be used for the preparation of juices, cocktails, jams and sweet desserts.
4. Fruit and juice of starfruit facilitate elimination of excess water from the body. They are also used in treatment of cough, jaundice, constipation and bacterial infections. Leaves and root are used in treatment of chickenpox, headache and ringworms.
5. Starfruit contains substances which can prevent development of cardiovascular disorders and certain types of cancer.
