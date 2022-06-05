1. Ospreys are one of the most widely distributed birds of prey. In North America, most ospreys spend the warmer months in Canada, Alaska, the Eastern seaboard, and parts of the Pacific Northwest, and then migrate to Southern California and the Gulf Coast in winter.
2. Osprey emerged in the mid-1400s from the Anglo-French word ospriet, which itself derived from the Medieval Latin phrase avis prede or “bird of prey.”
3. Unlike other raptors, which eat omnivorous diets of whatever’s available, ospreys eat fish exclusively. But they’re not picky about which fish: In North America, they are known to consume 80 freshwater and saltwater species.
4. To locate prey, ospreys glide high in the air over a body of shallow water, looking for fish with their keen vision. When they spot one, they will dive toward the surface, extending their legs and talons forward just before hitting the water. Once the fish is caught, the bird flaps its long wings to lift itself up.
5. Osprey nests are huge: a newly built one can measure 5 feet across and 2 feet deep, and one that’s been added to for several years can be 6.5 feet deep. Other species often use these sturdy structures for their homes. Cavity-nesting birds like tree swallows and common grackles build their nests inside them, while great blue herons, bald eagles, common ravens, and great horned owls raise chicks on them in winter, when the adult ospreys are in warmer climes.
Source: mentalfloss.com