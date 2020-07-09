1. Bifocals do double duty. They’re prescription glasses that correct for problems with distance and close-up vision. The top part of the lens is for distance. A smaller part at the bottom of the lens helps your eyes see close up.
2. It takes time to adjust to bifocals. As your eye moves between lenses, you may have a split-second of adjustment.
3. A bifocal lens without a clear dividing line is called a progressive lens. The lenses are made so that the transition from near vision to far vision is gradual.
4. Bifocal contacts seem to work better as hard contacts rather than soft contacts.
5. For most people, vision changes never stop. Don’t be surprised if you need to change your bifocal prescription about every two years.
