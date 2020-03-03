1. The rainbow snake is a brightly colored, non-venomous species of snake. The upper side is darker and less colored: dark brown or black with red stripes on top, and yellow, reds and green on the underside.
2. It lives in the southern United States.
3. This species spends most of its time in the water. It sticks to areas with lots of aquatic vegetations and other cover.
4. When the snake is young, it eats frogs, worms, fish, salamanders, and tadpoles. Once it reaches adulthood, it specializes on a single type of prey, the American eel.
5. These snakes do not make good pets.