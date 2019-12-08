1. Charles Dickens was inspired to write “A Christmas Carol” in 1843 after he spoke at a charity night to raise money for the Manchester Athenaeum in England—an institution dedicated to “advancement and diffusion of knowledge.”
2. Dickens was the first famous writer to give public readings of his work — and his first reading was “A Christmas Carol.” The reading took place in front of a crowd of 2,000 people in the town hall of Birmingham, England, 10 years after the book was published.
3. On reading days, Dickens would drink two tablespoons of rum mixed with cream for breakfast, a pint of champagne for tea and, half an hour before he went on stage, he would knock back a sherry with a raw egg beaten into it.
4. “A Christmas Carol” hit the shops on December 17, 1843, and sold out in three days.
5. Just as Dickens’ first public reading was of “A Christmas Carol,” so was his last. The author had decided to retire from readings because his health was failing, and his final performance took place at St. James’ Hall in Piccadilly on March 15, 1870.