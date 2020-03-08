1. Joe DiMaggio’s famous 56-game hitting streak actually is not his longest. In 1933, in his first full season with the San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), DiMaggio hit safely in 61 straight games. More than 80 years later, that continues to stand as the record for the PCL. That also is the second longest streak of all-time for any minor league player, eight hits shy of the 69-game streak by Joe Wilhoit while playing in 1919 for Wichita in the Western League.
2. Of all the songs about baseball players — or players in any sport — few remain as recognizable as “Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio.” Most baseball fans can just read that phrase and hear Betty Bonney singing it. One memorable song mention is more than most players get, but DiMaggio has two. In their 1968 No. 1 single, “Mrs. Robinson,” Simon and Garfunkel sing: “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you.”
3. Joe DiMaggio left baseball to serve three years with the U.S. Army during World War II. The year he came back, 1946, he showed no rust. He led the Yankees to another world championship, won the American League Most Valuable Player Award, made only one error all season and hit .290.
4. As incredible as it seems in hindsight, the Yankees almost traded DiMaggio in 1947 for Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox. That’s the legendary story, anyway, first told by columnist Dave Anderson in the New York Times in 1980.
5. Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe married in 1954, but the marriage lasted only nine months. However, by the early 1960s they were back in each other’s lives, even reading poetry together, according to The Telegraph in London. Rumors were the two planned to remarry. After her death in 1962, DiMaggio claimed the body and arranged for her funeral. He had roses sent to her crypt three times a week for 20 years.
