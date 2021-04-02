1. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects about 1 in 68 children in the United States, with more children identified than ever before.
2. ASD is about four times more likely in boys than girls. It can be reliably diagnosed by age 2, but children may be diagnosed at earlier ages.
3. ASD affects children of all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
4. ASD is a spectrum disorder, which means that every child with ASD has different skills, challenges and needs. Early identification helps children get the servies they need.
5. While we do not know all of the causes of ASD, we have learned that there are likely many contributing factors, including genes, early brain development, and the environment.
Source: Office of Early Childhood Development