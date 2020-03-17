1. Beer is made from four main ingredients They are: malt (typically barley), hops, yeast and water. Now you know more about beer than the average person on the street.
2. Beer becomes bubbly and alcoholic during fermentation. During the fermentation process, yeast eats the sugar in the malt, and the natural byproduct is CO2 and alcohol. Thank you, Mother Nature.
3. You can’t judge a beer by its color. Dark-colored beers are not always strong, heavy or bitter. And lighter-colored beers are not always light in alcohol or on the palate. The color comes from the roast level of the malt used in the recipe.
4. Beer is not just the thing you swig to “wash down” your food. Lemon, pepper, chocolate, smoke, biscuit, cherry, grapefruit — these are just a few of the flavors in different styles of beer. These fantastic flavors lend themselves perfectly to pairing and for using in recipes.
5. Beer is good for you, but it’s not exactly like drinking carrot juice. But beer gets a bad rap when it actually contains some great health benefits. Beer contains fiber, vitamin B, antioxidants and polyphenols. Beer is also fat free and cholesterol free.
— Cooking Channel