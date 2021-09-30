“If my shoulders were just 18 inches across and my fingers were long and dangly like a spider’s, I would be fixing freezer drains like nobody’s business,” he asserted. “In fact, I would be traveling all over the world fixing these all day long.”
Major appliances may be called this because of the excessive expense coupled with abundant aggravations when they opt to go offline. Despite the handy world of YouTube and any guy’s helpful video coverage of repair jobs, things never go as smoothly as one would hope.
There was murmuring as he finessed a formerly ice-encased freezer drain to fulfill the simple job it was designed to do. Easily managed by a clever YouTube poster, our issue had been building for longer than one would care to admit. No demiglace of ice coated our freezer bottom. It was more like a 100-year-winter or record-breaking glacier. Long neglected, this was why our veggies kept freezing in the crisper. They were residing next door to Antarctica. Using a heat gun, I did not even know we possessed, he aggressively attacked the massive ice formation.
Quickly he broke through the frozen tundra of our freezer compartment, tasking me with removing the large chunks of ice from his workspace. The cat, delighted to lick the block of frozen water, enjoyed our efforts. Back at the fridge he pushed on, wiggling his screwdriver to coax an offset drainage tube back to its rightful and dutiful placement. Here was the issue. A small plastic part had frozen up.
Amazing that appliances which now cost a modest fortune are still made up of cheap plastic parts and difficult to repair configurations. If you’re able to locate a knowledgeable repair guy, getting an appointment is another hurdle. There is money to be made in small jobs like this, but who knows how to do the work anymore? I’m thankful my guy has been able to gather plenty of handyman experience and comes mechanically inclined. Nowadays this is a rare skill.
Continuing to work the problematic drainage our fridge was equipped with, he soon declared victory. Now relieved of the hunk of frozen water, perhaps our appliance would continue to chill with us a while longer. Plugging it all back in, we waited to see if the ice maker would spring back to life. Nothing happened. Had it also frozen up? He checked that. Did the water line become crimped? It had not.
Another YouTube query revealed the possibility that the freezer compartment just needed to cool low enough for the ice maker to spring to life. I filled old-fashioned plastic trays but hoped for the best. Amazing how something so simple as an ice maker can offer impressive convenience.
Hours later the crash startled us both and we rejoiced. The ice machine had dumped its first tray of frozen water. He had accomplished the job and saved us a bunch of dollars. A new fridge is a major purchase and would be one more thing connecting to the home network. If I hold out a while longer maybe my next one will even order the food for me.