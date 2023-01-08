Jets Flacco Football

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) enters the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 BRYAN WOOLSTON/AP FILE PHOTO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them.

Joe Flacco will start today against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup.

